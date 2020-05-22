Friday, May 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Cyclone Amphan: After West Bengal aerial survey, Modi announces Rs 1K crore assistance

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 22, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2020, 8:08 pm IST

He also assured all possible help from the Centre for the cyclone-affected state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee adressing the media after the survey. (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee adressing the media after the survey. (ANI)

After his aerial tour of the Cyclone Amphan-affected areas of West Bengal on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 1,000 crore as immediate relief for the state.

Addressing the media along with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said that the people of India are standing with the people of West Bengal and assured all possible help from the Centre for the cyclone-affected state.

Earlier, he undertook an aerial survey of the areas in West Bengal ravaged by Cyclone Amphan. The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the helicopter.

Modi arrived at the Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state BJP leaders.

According to official sources, Banerjee first held a short meeting with the prime minister, during which she would brief him about the ground situation.

The two leaders also held a review meeting on the post-cyclone situation. Meanwhile, Banerjee said West Bengal has suffered losses of more than Rs 1 lakh crore due to super cyclonic storm 'Amphan'.

She said there is a need to work together at this hour of crisis. "Most of the areas we surveyed were totally ravaged. I have briefed the prime minister in detail about the post-cyclone situation in the state," she told reporters at the airport after seeing off Modi.

"The prime minister has announced Rs 1,000 crore emergency fund... What's the package I don't know. I have told him that we will give him the details. It will take some time to assess the full overall situation but damage is of more than Rs 1 lakh crore," she said.

Banerjee said she "reminded the prime minister about Rs 53,000 crore the central government owes to the state for various social security schemes."
"If they (Centre) give some money to us, we can work," she said.

Tags: cyclone amphan, amphan cyclone, west bengal cyclone, chief minister mamata banerjee, pm narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Modi in Odisha. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan: In Odisha, Modi announces Rs 500 crore as immediate relief

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia attacks Modi government, says it has forgotten spirit of federalism

Sonia Gandhi interacting with other Opposition leaders.

Declare Cyclone Amphan a national calamity: Opposition to Centre

Representational image. (AFP)

Coronavirus pandemic: India sees biggest single-day spike with 6K cases

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham