Soldier who accidentally crossed LoC in 2016 seeks premature retirement

Pune: Soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan, who had "inadvertently" strayed across the Line of Control (LoC) in 2016 and spent nearly four months in captivity in Pakistan, has sought premature retirement.

Chavan, 24, who was admitted to the psychiatry ward in Military Hospital at Kirkee in Pune, has written a letter to his seniors requesting them to relieve him from service, saying he is "disturbed".

The soldier, from 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had gone missing on September 29, 2016, after he "inadvertently" crossed the Line of Control (LoC), following which the Pakistan Army had taken him into custody. He was handed over to the Indian Army four months later.

After returning, Chavan, who belongs to Maharashtra's Dhule district, faced a sentence for leaving his post without informing his seniors and was later transferred to the Armed Corps Centre at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Chavan, who was discharged from the hospital on Monday, said he was seeking retirement as he was "disturbed after whatever happened to him in the last two years".

"I have written to my seniors and requested them to prematurely discharge me from my duties and give me a pension," he said.

Chavan said the Army provided him with all possible help and he had no complaints.

A Southern Command officer, however, said they have not received any letter from Chavan. "We are yet to know the fact as no letter from him has been received so far," the officer said.