PM Modi says Putin talks ‘extremely productive’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 22, 2018, 7:04 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:05 am IST

Modi said India and Russia have been friends for a long time and have enjoyed an unbreakable friendship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Sochi (Russia): In a move to cement the decades-old India-Russia strategic ties despite India’s growing proximity to the United States and Russia’s soft stance towards Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first informal summit in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi on Monday, during which Mr Modi said the strategic partnership between India and Russia had now evolved into a “privileged strategic partnership” after their “extremely productive” discussions, which he termed a “major achievement”. The two leaders discussed “major international issues”, agreed “to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, agreed “on the importance of building a multipolar world order”, decided to strengthen coordination in the Indo-Pacific region and also agreed “to institute a strategic economic dialogue” to identify “greater synergy in trade and investment”. The reference to a “multipolar” world order — at a time of extremely strong Indo-US ties — is being seen as a tightrope walk and delicate balancing act by New Delhi on its ties with the US on one hand, and with Russia on the other.

Addressing his host, Mr Modi said: “We share long-standing ties; we hold bilateral meetings. I would like to thank President Putin for organising this informal meeting and inviting me. This initiative is yet another step in developing our relations.” Praising President Putin, he said: “Being a real friend, you never forget about me. Last year you invited me to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. It was a great privilege to be invited by you as a guest of honour. I am grateful to you for this.”

Mr Modi recalled his first visit to Russia with then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee in 2001 and said Mr Putin was the first world leader whom he met after becoming Gujarat chief minister. Mr Modi referred to the 93-year-old Mr Vajpayee several times in his opening remarks.

While the issue of American sanctions on Russian military exports that has worried countries like India was not mentioned in the statement issued by the external affairs ministry late on Monday night, the issue is likely to have been discussed between the two leaders. India is reportedly interested in acquiring the lethal S-400 missile systems from Russia. Sources had already said before the summit that India would not allow any other country to dictate to it on its defence requirements. The informal summit is being seen to be a clear signal to Washington that New Delhi will not hesitate to acquire crucial weapons supplies from Moscow. On the defence cooperation between the two countries, President Putin said: “We have established close contacts and collaboration between our defence agencies. All this is indicative of the high level of strategic relations between our countries.”

The developments pertaining to the US decision to walk out of the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Syria are also likely to have been discussed. The statement said the situation in Afghanistan was discussed. While Russia has considerably softened its position towards Pakistan in recent times, the statement mentioned the two leaders were concerned about terrorism and radicalisation and resolved to combat terrorism. In the backdrop of US-Russia rivalry, the Russian and Pakistani positions on Afghanistan are seen to be converging, something that has worried New Delhi considerably.

The MEA statement went on: “The two leaders held in-depth discussions on major international issues. They agreed on the importance of building a multipolar world order. They decided to intensify consultation and coordination with each other, including on the Indo-Pacific Region... Both leaders expressed their concern over terrorism and radicalisation, and their determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.  In this context, they endorsed the importance of restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan in an atmosphere free from the threat of terrorism, and agreed to work together towards achieving this objective.”

Addressing President Putin, Mr Modi said: “Eighteen years ago, you and (then) Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee planted the seeds of strategic Russian-Indian partnership. We can say proudly now that this partnership, the seeds of which you planted, has grown into a huge tree of privileged strategic partnership. It is a major achievement in itself.”

Mr Modi said India and Russia have been friends for a long time and have enjoyed an unbreakable friendship. Welcoming Mr Modi to Bocharev Creek in Sochi ahead of the delegation-level talks, President Putin said his visit would give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties. He said Russia and India maintain a high strategic level of partnership, with close cooperation between the two countries’ defence ministries. Displaying bonhomie and camaraderie, the two leaders also took a boat ride on the Black Sea.

Mr Modi thanked Russia for playing a major role in helping India get permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — an eight-nation bloc which aims at military and economic cooperation between the member states. India and Pakistan were admitted last year into the organisation. “We are working together on International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Brics,” Mr Modi said. He also congratulated Mr Putin for becoming the President for the fourth time with an overwhelming majority.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “Boat ride on the Black Sea! PM @narendramodi and Russian President #Putin had plenty to discuss as they sail together from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in #Sochi. Relationship characterised by deep trust, mutual respect and immense goodwill! Russian President #Putin warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi at Bocharev Creek in #Sochi ahead of the delegation-level talks.”

Displaying immense warmth towards the Russian leader in an address to Russian students later, Mr Modi said: “I was with my friend (President Putin) for the whole day today. When he spoke about the kids (of the centre) he was emotionally involved. I saw dreams in his eyes. I saw a different person. I saw a Putin who was different from the President.”

“Being a friend of Russia for a long time, we want to see Russia as a strong and confident country having an important role in the multipolar world,” Mr Modi quoted Mr Vajpayee as having said during President Putin’s visit to India in 2000. He said that “it is our pleasure to see that dream and farsightedness of Atal Behari Vajpayee come true”.

“In my political career also, Russia and you (Putin) are very significant... As chief minister of Gujarat, it was my first meeting with a foreign leader. Hence, the beginning of my international relations started from you and Russia,” Mr Modi said. “Since then it has been 18 years, I have got several opportunities to meet you, to deliberate upon issues, and try to take the relations of India and Russia forward,”he added.

The Russian President, meanwhile, hailed joint activities of the two countries in the area of foreign politics, in particular within the United Nations, Brics (which links Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the SCO. President Putin also said that last year there had been a considerable increase in mutual trade and this year for the first several months it was an increase of more than 17 per cent.

