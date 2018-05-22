The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistani troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 22, 2018, 2:09 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:32 am IST

Meanwhile, J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited R.S. Pura to meet the families of the victim of the slain civilians.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials said that the Pakistan’s Punjab Rangers resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on its outposts at several locations in Arnia, sector, prompting it (BSF) to retaliate “befittingly”.
 The Border Security Force (BSF) officials said that the Pakistan’s Punjab Rangers resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on its outposts at several locations in Arnia, sector, prompting it (BSF) to retaliate “befittingly”.

Srinagar: After brief lull, the Indian and Pakistani border guards on Monday again exchanged mortar fire at several places along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district. No casualties were reported.

The Border Security Force (BSF) officials said that the Pakistan’s Punjab Rangers resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling on its outposts at several locations in Arnia, sector, prompting it (BSF) to retaliate “befittingly”. They said that the shelling from across the border took place a day after the officials of the Pakistan Rangers had pleaded with their Indian counterparts to stop firing “as the Indian retaliation to their earlier unprovoked firing and shelling had destroyed one of their border posts and also resulted into casualties.”

The officials said that the mortar firing from across the IB started at around 7 am in Arnia sector of Jammu district and continued for a couple of hours. The BSF “retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns,” they said. No fresh casualties were reported on either side, however.

On Friday, four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed in the Pakistani shelling and firing on BSF border outposts and civilian areas in Arnia, R. S. Pura and Bishnah sector along the IB in Jammu district.

Meanwhile, J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited R.S. Pura to meet the families of the victim of the slain civilians to offer her condolences. She described the killings as highly unfortunate and said that the bloodshed took place when the holy month of Ramzan had just begun and people had heaved sigh of relief due to the Centre’s “welcome step” of halting operations against militants.

Tags: border security force, bsf jawan, bsf border, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham