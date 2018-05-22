The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

Mermaid child: Baby born with Sirenomelia in Maha dies post-birth

PTI
Published : May 22, 2018, 7:53 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:54 am IST

The newborn, whose legs had fused together to resemble the mythical creature, only lived for about 15 minutes.

Sirenomelia is a rare congenital developmental disorder characterised by anomalies of lower spine and lower limbs. Affected infants are born with partial or complete fusion of the legs. (Representational Image)
 Sirenomelia is a rare congenital developmental disorder characterised by anomalies of lower spine and lower limbs. Affected infants are born with partial or complete fusion of the legs. (Representational Image)

Bid: A baby with Sirenomelia, also known as mermaid syndrome, was born in a government hospital in the district today, but died minutes later, doctors said.

The newborn, whose legs had fused together to resemble the mythical creature, only lived for about 15 minutes.

Sirenomelia is a rare congenital developmental disorder characterised by anomalies of lower spine and lower limbs. Affected infants are born with partial or complete fusion of the legs.

"The baby was born at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Hospital at Ambajogai. It died 15 minutes later," attending gynaecologist Dr Sanjay Bansode said.

The mother, Diksha Kamble, 25, was admitted in the hospital today at 7 am. The infant, which weighed 1.8 kg 

"The baby was born with a fish-like body, and had its hands spread like fins. The upper body was functional but the lower body was not developed. Its gender was unclear due to the fusion of the lower extremities," the doctor said.

The mother is safe, the doctor said, adding Ms Diksha and her husband are labourers engaged in cutting sugarcane.

She underwent sonography in the eighth month of her pregnancy but did not take any medicine during her pregnancy, he said.

Sirenomelia is a life-threatening illness, marked by the rotation and fusion of a sufferer's legs. The rare congenital deformity causes what looks like a single limb, resembling a fish tail, in the womb.

Tags: sirenomelia, mermaid-syndrome, maharashtra baby dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Bhir (Bid)

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham