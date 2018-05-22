The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: Pak ceasefire along LoC kills 8-month-old, injures 6

PTI
Published : May 22, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 9:05 am IST

The firing, in violation of ceasefire pact, came 2 days after 4 civilians, a BSF jawan were killed in Pak shelling in Jammu.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that by killing people during the holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan 'is guilty of sacrilege'. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that by killing people during the holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan 'is guilty of sacrilege'. (Representational Image | PTI)

Jammu: Pakistani troops targeted border outposts and villages with mortar shells and small arms in Jammu district on Monday, killing an eight-month-old boy and injuring six including a special police officer, officials said.

Firing from across the border took place in several areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), drawing effective retaliation from the Indian troops, the officials said.

Eight-month-old Nitin Kumar, sleeping with his family outside their home in Pallanwala sector along the LoC, was killed in Pakistani firing, while six people including the special police officer were injured in Pakistani shelling in Arnia sector along the IB.

The firing, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, came two days after four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu district.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who met a few victims of Saturday's attack, described the killings as "highly unfortunate". She said the attacks came when Ramzan had just begun and the people of the state had heaved a sigh of relief after the central government announced an unilateral halt to security-related operations in the state during the holy month.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that by killing people during the holy month of Ramzan, Pakistan "is guilty of sacrilege".

According to the BSF, "Pakistani troops started mortar shelling in civilian areas in Arnia sector around 7 am."

Border Out Posts (BoPs) of Vikram, Chinaz and Jabowal were hit by Pakistani shelling. BSF troops guarding the border retaliated and the heavy exchange of fire between the two sides stopped around 2 pm hours, a BSF officer said.

Pakistan Rangers rained mortar shells on Arnia town. A mortar shell landed at a police station, damaging its wall and some parked vehicles. It also killed a special police officer (SPO).

The heavy firing triggered panic among locals. Many of them fled from home and took shelter in camps set up by the government.

According to the officials, the intense Pakistani shelling started a day after it "pleaded" with the BSF to stop firing, after being pounded with heavy artillery that left a Pakistani trooper dead.

In the firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Pallanwala sector in Jammu district, eight-month-old Nitin Kumar was killed in Sherpalai hamlet, a police officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Vivek Gupta said six people including the SPO and 62-year-old woman Darshana Devi were injured in Pakistani shelling and have been hospitalised.

All schools within five kilometres of the border have been closed as a precautionary measure, he said.

The state has witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the LoC this year. Over 700 such incidents have been reported this year, which have left 38 people, including 18 security personnel, dead and scores injured.

The chief minister on Monday visited the house of Tarseem Lal and his wife Manjeet Kour, who were killed in Pakistani shelling in Mangu chak belt of R S Pura sector on Saturday. She assured all support to the victims of the border firing and consoled the families.

Interacting with the people there, the chief minister described the killings as "highly unfortunate". She said the people of the state, who had gone through very tough times in the past, wanted to live in an environment free from violence and killings. 

She said the Centre's move of halting security operations had generated a hope among the people who expected positive reciprocation to it from all stakeholders.

Tags: pak firing, ceasefire violation, indo-pak ties, mehbooba mufti, bsf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham