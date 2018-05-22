The Asian Age | News

Cong's G Parameshwara to be sworn in as K'taka deputy CM tomorrow

Published : May 22, 2018
Updated : May 22, 2018

Bengaluru: Congress's G Parameshwara is all set to be the Karnataka deputy chief minister and will be sworn in tomorrow.

With G Parameshwara's appointment for the post, Karnataka will get its first Dalit deputy chief minister.

Karnataka chief minister designate H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara will take oath at 4:30 pm tomorrow.

Congress's K R Ramesh Kumar to be the Speaker of the Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha.

Congress-JD(S) leaders met on Tuesday and discussed about the cabinet formation.

As per discussions, out of 34 ministries, 22 will go with Congress and 12, including the Chief Minister will be with be with JD(S).

K C Venugopal said allocation of portfolio will be decided after floor test.

Who is G Parameshwara:

G Parameshwara has been the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president for eight years now. He was appointed as KPCC president on October 27, 2010.

He has been elected to the Karnataka Assembly four times. He has represented Madhugiri in 1989, 1999 and 2004, and Koratagere in 2008.

According to reports, Parameshwara was defeated at Koratagere during the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections. He was one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial post but reports suggest because of his defeat, Siddaramaiah was elected as the CM.

Parameshwara has served as the minister for sericulture (1993-94) and minister for higher education (1999-2004).

