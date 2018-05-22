The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:48 PM IST

India, All India

Chattisgarh: Villagers compelled to drink drain water in Dantewada

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 22, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 3:17 pm IST

Villagers of Dantewada are forced to dig out water from a drain and consume contaminated water every day.

Villagers dig out almost blackened water and use it for their daily chores like cooking, washing and drinking. (Photo: ANI)
 Villagers dig out almost blackened water and use it for their daily chores like cooking, washing and drinking. (Photo: ANI)

Dantewada: As temperatures continue to soar, reports of villagers scrambling for water across the country have come to the fore. The summers have also led to acute water shortage in many urban areas of the country. 

The story is not any different for villagers of Chattisgarh's Dantewada district who have been deprived of drinking water. These villagers are forced to dig out water from a drain and consume contaminated water every day, reports news agency ANI

Despite the villagers approaching the civic authorities no action has been taken to restore the water facility. 

"The water is visibly murky; we cannot consume the water nor use it for cleaning, cooking and other basic needs," a local said.

Taking note of the issue, District Collector Saurabh Kumar assured help and said, "We will look into the matter, if there is a shortage of hand pumps then we will instal them soon."

In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the state is staring at an acute water shortage as 65 dams, out of 164 important reservoirs in the state, have almost dried up.

Besides the 65 dams which have almost dried up, 39 tanks have 10 per cent or less water stock of their capacity, a top official of the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Department (MPWRD) said.

A new satellite study, released in March 2018, also warned of shrinking reservoirs in India, Morocco, Iraq and Spain which could result in water taps going completely dry in these four countries.

Tags: water crisis, drought, water scarcity, shrinking reservoirs in india
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

2

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

3

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

4

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

5

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham