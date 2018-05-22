The Asian Age | News

Dehradun: 11-yr-old boy thrashed with iron rod for mid-day meal complaint

The victim is undergoing treatment at the Coronation Hospital and police said his condition was stable.

The victim, Rahul, is a student of Class 5 at Government Primary School in Dehradun district's Old Dalanwala area. (Representational Image)
  The victim, Rahul, is a student of Class 5 at Government Primary School in Dehradun district's Old Dalanwala area. (Representational Image)

Dehradun: An 11-year-old boy was hospitalised in Dehradun after his principal allegedly beat him up with an iron rod when he complained about the quality of the mid-day meal, police said on Monday.

The victim, Rahul, is a student of Class 5 at Government Primary School in Dehradun district's Old Dalanwala area.

On Monday, Rahul complained to the school principal, Nasrin Bano, about the quality of food being served in the mid-day meal. This angered Bano and she thrashed Rahul with an iron rod, following which the boy fell unconscious, police said.

Rahul's friends brought him home and his parents rushed him to a hospital.

His father, Dharmendra Paswan, has lodged a complaint at the Dalanwala police station and a probe has been initiated, the police added.

Rahul is undergoing treatment at the Coronation Hospital and police said his condition was stable.

The minor's angry relatives demonstrated outside the school.

The school principal was suspended after preliminary investigations confirmed severe injuries to the child, Chief Education Officer of Dehradun, S B Joshi, said.

