Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

India, All India

Pak's lawyer in Jadhav ICJ trial represented India 15 yrs ago in US case

ANI
Published : May 22, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 12:50 pm IST

The arbitration before an international tribunal in the United States was initiated by Enron over the closure of the Dabhol power project.

Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi. (Photo: screengrab)
 Pakistan lawyer Khawar Qureshi. (Photo: screengrab)

New Delhi: Lawyer Khawar Qureshi who represented the Pakistan Government at the Inter­national Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing in The Hague in connection with the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, represented India 15 years ago in an arbitration matter in the United States.

According to the Dawn, the arbitration before an international tribunal in the United States was initiated by Enron over the closure of the Dabhol power project.

Millions of dollars were at stake for India and initially Salve was retained as counsel for a concessional fee of Rs. 100,000 for a day's hearing.

However, a sudden change of heart forced the legal firm Fox and Mandal to hire Qureshi.

India ultimately lost the Enron case and also paid a heavy fee to Qureshi. 

Tags: pakistan lawyer, khawar qureshi, kulbhushan jadhav case, icj trial
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

