The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

India, All India

I would've been in jail now if Kapil Mishra's allegations were true: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : May 22, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 11:07 am IST

Hitting out at Mishra without naming him, Arvind Kejriwal said it pains to be 'back stabbed' by his own people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday rubbished "wild allegations" levelled by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, saying they do not merit a response as even his opponents were refusing to buy them.

Hitting out at Mishra without naming him, Kejriwal said it pains to be "back stabbed" by his own people.

Mishra has been firing salvos against Kejriwal, accusing him of taking Rs two crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain and charging the AAP with "massive irregularities" in its funding with full knowledge of the chief minister.

Addressing a convention of workers in Delhi, the chief minister also announced measures to gain lost ground following the party's humiliating defeat in the Rajouri Garden by-poll and the MCD polls.

He also asked party MLAs and ministers to meet people without appointment every morning.

"Our movement faced a big attack in last few days. This is good news because this suggests that we are a bigger threat to them. People are asking why am I not responding to the charges.

"Why should I respond to such wild charges. People are not believing in these allegations and neither are my opponents. Had even one of the allegations levelled against me were true, I would have been in jail by now," party's official Twitter handle posted quoting Kejriwal.

The meeting saw attendance of all senior AAP leaders, party MLAs and ministers. Interestingly, senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who had threatened to quit after hitting out at "coterie" surrounding Kejriwal, did not attend the convention.

This also gave rise to murmurs that all was still not well in the party.

In the backdrop of complaints of inaccessibility, the AAP chief also announced that he would interact with volunteers through Google Hangout on the first Sunday of every month.

Tags: corruption allegations, arvind kejriwal, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cannes 2017: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor rules the red carpet

2

Himachal women start campaign to destroy cannabis plantation

3

LA man sets eats record number of ghost chillies in 2 mins

4

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

5

Shocking video of fingernails pulled out from boy's gums

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham