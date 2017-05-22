Governor’s Rule likely option in J&K if stir continues

NSA Ajit Doval and home minister Rajnath Singh held a detailed review of the security situation in the Valley over a week ago.

New Delhi: The Centre, which is closely monitoring the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, has kept open the option of going in for Governor’s Rule in the state if normality is not restored in the Valley in the next few months. Sources said the possibility of imposing Governor’s Rule was discussed recently at the highest levels in the government and there was a growing view that this may be the only resort if law and order doesn’t improve in the days ahead.

Both the home ministry and national security adviser Ajit Doval are keeping close track of developments in the Kashmir Valley, which has seen unprecedented violence in the past few months, besides rising armed operations by Pakistan along the Line of Control in a bid to push in more terrorists across the border.

A section of the security top brass, sources added, has also told the Centre that Governor’s Rule would be the best option if things don’t improve in the next few months. “If things don’t change for the better in the Valley, Governor’s Rule would be the best bet for the government. It would also give greater freedom to the security forces to conduct operations in the Valley as an elected government can have some reservations on the functioning of the paramilitary forces or the Army,” a top security official said.

NSA Ajit Doval and home minister Rajnath Singh held a detailed review of the security situation in the Valley over a week ago, when it was decided to launch a huge offensive against the “active militants” in South Kashmir in addition to action against the separatists in the Valley. The possibility of Governor’s Rule was also discussed at that meeting and the security forces too were asked for their inputs on the issue, sources said.

After this meeting the National Investigation Agency lodged a preliminary enquiry into some Hurriyat leaders getting funds via hawala channels as it was suspected that money was routed through a few Pakistan-based outfits. “The Centre is working on a detailed plan to turn things around in the Valley, but if the situation does not change, Governor’s Rule will be the only option left,” the official added.

Home minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, reiterated on Sunday that the government was committed to finding a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem. Speaking at a public function in Sikkim, Mr Singh said even though Pakistan was trying hard to foment trouble in Kashmir it needed to understand that “Kashmir is ours, Kashmiris are ours and Kashmiriyat is also ours”. He added: “We hope Pakistan will change and if it does not we will have to change them. After globalisation, one country can’t destabilise another country as the international community will not forget it.”

Sources said the security forces were asked to develop greater local intelligence in South Kashmir, where the militants are said to have a stronghold, in a bid to launch a major operation against them. The security forces, the sources added, has met with some success on this front.

The home minister had earlier said while the “strategy put in place by the security agencies” might take some time to show results on the ground, the Centre was firm on normality being restored in the region. The Kashmir Valley has seen unprecedented violence ever since the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July last year, in which 80 persons were killed.