

BJP ruled states descending into lawlessness: Rahul attacks PM over Jharkhand lynching

Published : May 22, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Gandhi took to the Twitter to express his dismay over the incident and urged the prime minister to explain his position in the regard.

New Delhi: In the wake of the horrifying Jharkhand lynching case, where a mob claimed six lives over suspicion of kidnapping, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deteriorating law and order condition in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

Gandhi took to the Twitter to express his dismay over the incident and urged the prime minister to explain his position in the regard.

"From Raj to UP, Haryana & now Jharkhand BJP ruled states are descending into chaos & lawlessness. Will the PM answer?," tweeted Gandhi.

Meanwhile, around 19 people have been arrested after seven people were beaten to death by a violent mob in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Singhbhum district over suspicion of being child-lifters.

According to the police, rumours on social media led to the "unfortunate and unprecedented" incidents of sheer brutality.

