The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 09:53 PM IST

India, All India

Army major who tied man to jeep in Kashmir awarded

PTI
Published : May 22, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 8:41 pm IST

In the video, the army was heard announcing ‘this is how stone throwers will be dealt with.’

Man tied to the jeep by the armed forces. (Photo: File)
 Man tied to the jeep by the armed forces. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An Army Major, who had tied aKashmiri man to a jeep in Kashmir, has been awarded by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' for Major Leetul Gogoi comes even as a Court of Inquiry into the tying of the Kashmiri man to the jeep's bonnet purportedly as a shield against stone pelters was going on.

"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Aman Anand said.

Gogoi was awarded during Gen Rawat's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.

Tags: nitin gogoi, stone pelter, kashmir unrest, afspa
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

2

Largest map of universe created

3

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

4

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

5

So, this star is the reason behind Deepika's 'amazing experiences' in Hollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham