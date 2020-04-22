Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:35 PM IST

29th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

20,539

Recovered

4,115

Deaths

653
Maharashtra5218722251 Gujarat227214495 Delhi215661147 Rajasthan186832827 Tamil Nadu159663518 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh133716221 Telangana92819423 Andhra Pradesh81312024 Kerala4263072 Karnataka42512917 West Bengal4237315 Jammu and Kashmir407815 Haryana2601533 Punjab2514916 Bihar136422 Odisha83301 Jharkhand4642 Uttarakhand46190 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36260 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Punjab hotspot SBS Nagar now coronavirus-free, 18 patients cured

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 5:18 pm IST

With the death of a 70-year-old man last month in SBS Nagar, Punjab had reported its first covid-19 related casualty

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Chandigarh: A 16-year-old was discharged on wednesday from a hospital in SBS Nagar district, where no infected person now remains under treatment.

SBS Nagar was the first Punjab district to report a COVID-19 death. But the other 18 infected people have now been cured in what was initially regarded as a coronavirus hotspot.

The 16-year-old was the last among the total 18 coronavirus patients to be discharged from the SBS Nagar civil hospital after the report of his second sample came negative, an official said.

No infected patient is now left at the civil hospital, SBS Nagar civil surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia told.

Seventeen coronavirus patients returned home earlier after they were fully cured of the virus.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, formerly known as Nawanshahr, a COVID-19 hotspot district, has so far reported 19 coronavirus cases including one death. It has not reported a fresh case since March 26.

With the death of a 70-year-old man last month in SBS Nagar, Punjab had reported its first covid-19 related casualty.

The septuagenarian, a resident of Pathlawa village in the district, had returned from Germany via Italy and died on March 18. He had tested positive for the infection after his death.

Officials had said he had infected 27 people who belong to SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Among the 27, fourteen were his own family members including his two-year-old grandson.

SBS Nagar Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani attributed the success in containing fresh cases and curing coronavirus patients to people's support and proper implementation of the containment plan, contact listing and door to door surveillance of the district.

"People have been very supportive to our efforts and they know whatever we are doing is in their interest only. Without their support, it would not have been possible for us," said Bublani on Wednesday.

He said the containment plan was implemented effectively in the district, that has a population of about six lakh, and 15 villages were properly sealed to check the spread of coronavirus.

With the support of the civil administration staff, health workers, police and locals, the contact listing of positive cases was carried out extensively so that any patient whould not remain unattended, said Bublani, adding that at least 700 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the district so far.

Taking good care of COVID-19 patients, keeping them in good spirit and giving them good diet was another step that helped in their speedy recovery, he further said.

"Proper counselling of patients was done at the civil hospital so that they always remain in positive frame of mind. Our efforts have always been that they should not feel that they were acute patients. We always told them that they can be treated," the DC told.

Door to door surveillance of the whole district was another exercise which helped in checking the spread of coronavirus, he said, adding that the district administration was again going to carry out door to door survey.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19)

Latest From India

Representational image (PTI)

Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh up by 40 to 1,587

Representational image (PTI)

Ten people test positive for covid-19 in Bihar; total reaches 136

Health workers take samples of a person for a rapid test at mobile COVID-19 testing van, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

ICMR to check quality of rapid antibody test kits

Representational image - PTI

Covid-19: 64 fresh cases reported in Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham