Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

29th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

20,539

Recovered

4,115

Deaths

653
Maharashtra5218722251 Gujarat227214495 Delhi215661147 Rajasthan186832827 Tamil Nadu159663518 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh133716221 Telangana92819423 Andhra Pradesh81312024 Kerala4263072 Karnataka42512917 West Bengal4237315 Jammu and Kashmir407815 Haryana2601533 Punjab2514916 Bihar136422 Odisha83301 Jharkhand4642 Uttarakhand46190 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36260 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Hyderabad skylines to get a makeover without hoardings

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 11:17 am IST

New advertisement policy has been issued for GHMC area limit

As per the orders issued on Monday, advertisement-related structures that stand 15 feet above the ground level will be removed once their license period is over. File Photo
 As per the orders issued on Monday, advertisement-related structures that stand 15 feet above the ground level will be removed once their license period is over. File Photo

Hyderabad: The city’s skyline will be getting a new look in the months to come with all advertisement hoardings, as well as the tall unipole structures that are more than 15 feet tall, set to be taken down.

The municipal administration and urban development department has issued a new advertisement policy for immediate implementation in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area that limits not just the height of advertisement hoardings but also just how much space they can occupy on the facade of buildings.

Limits have also been prescribed on how bright illuminated advertisements, including neon/glow sign boards, and add-on advertising elements on cars and other vehicles can be.

As per the orders issued on Monday, advertisement-related structures that stand 15 feet above the ground level will be removed once their allotted licence period is over. Many have already been identified for removal and these include the metal skeletal structures on top of buildings which are an eyesore.

“The new policy adopts the best practices from across the country and the world and is in many ways designed to reduce and eliminate distractions to road users. Another important aspect is safety of people as we have had in the past instances of some hoardings, a few unipoles and flexible banners falling down,” a senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle.

Any advertisement that uses flashing lights or non-static illumination will be permitted only after clearance from the traffic police and the High Court. The policy makes it clear that name boards, whether single or multiple, cannot cover more than 15 per cent of the frontage of any building. Those that will be permitted should be placed in such a way that they do not obstruct natural flow or air or block natural light.

Tags: ghmc, hyderabad skyline
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Representational image (PTI)

Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh up by 40 to 1,587

Representational image (PTI)

Punjab hotspot SBS Nagar now coronavirus-free, 18 patients cured

Representational image (PTI)

Ten people test positive for covid-19 in Bihar; total reaches 136

Health workers take samples of a person for a rapid test at mobile COVID-19 testing van, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

ICMR to check quality of rapid antibody test kits

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham