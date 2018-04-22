In big country like India, 1 or 2 rapes shouldn't be hyped: Union Minister

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar also said, 'Such incidents are unfortunate, but sometimes cannot be prevented.'

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar's statement comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have taken the country by a storm. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday landed into a controversy on Sunday for saying that rampant incidents of rape in the country are unfortunate, but sometimes they cannot be prevented and one should not blow them out of proportion.

The minister told media, “Itne bade desh mein ek do ghatna ho jaye to baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye. (In such a huge country, if one or two such incidents have happened, one should not create an issue out of them).”

Asserting that Central Government is actively taking action against such incidents, he added, "Such incidents (rape cases) are unfortunate, but sometimes cannot be prevented."

The minister's statement comes amid an outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have taken the country by a storm.

In the wake of these incidents, the Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act putting a stamp on the death penalty for the rapists of children below 12 years of age. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his nod to the ordinance.

