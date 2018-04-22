Aadhaar now compulsory for children in UP government schools

Aadhaar will now be compulsory for students in classes 6, 9 and 11 in government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Aadhaar will now be compulsory for students in classes 6, 9 and 11 in government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the state secondary and higher education minister, has directed all district inspectors of schools to link students’ Aadhaar number at the time of admission.

“The decision is aimed at ensuring greater transparency and increasing overall efficiency by putting a check on fake registrations in schools,” he told reporters.

In a video-conference at the start of the new academic session, the deputy chief minister said asked the concerned officials to ensure that classes are held regularly and the minimum 220 days of teaching takes place. Focus should be on improving the attendance of teachers as well as students, he had said.

“I have asked officials to focus on the 148 model schools officially functional from April 16. There should be 100 per cent enrolment in these schools and that they should not lack basic facilities like furniture and drinking water”, the deputy chief minister said.

He further said that 37 new government inter-colleges will be opened in minority-dominated areas under the government’s multi-sectoral development plan, and 851 posts of teachers have been created for them.