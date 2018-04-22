The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 22, 2018

India, All India

14 Maoists killed in encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, combing ops on

PTI
Published : Apr 22, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2018, 4:15 pm IST

A team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, carried out the operation.

Combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad. (Representational image)
 Combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad. (Representational image)

Mumbai: Fourteen Naxals were on Sunday killed in an encounter with the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a senior official said.

The official said a team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, carried out the operation.

"Fourteen Naxals were killed in the encounter. Combing operations are still on," Sharad Shelar, Inspector General of Police, said.

He said the combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad, around 750 kilometres from Mumbai.

The official said that two district-level "commanders"of the proscribed outfit, identified as Sainath and Sainyu, were among those killed in the encounter.

Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter.

"This is a major operation against Naxals in recent times," Mathur said.

Tags: naxal encounter, gadchiroli naxal encounter, maoists killed
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

