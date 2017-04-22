The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

Sonia Gandhi to call May meet to fix Opposition President choice

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 1:01 am IST

The presidential polls are due to be held in July when President Pranab Mukherjee completes his term.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided to call a meeting of all “like-minded” parties next month to explore the possibility of putting up a joint non-BJP presidential candidate. The momentum to prop up a “secular” candidate gained momentum when CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury met Mrs Gandhi soon after the Congress president had a similar meeting with Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

Both leaders are learnt to have discussed with Mrs Gandhi the need for all Opposition parties to join hands to take on the BJP juggernaut and begin by putting up a consensual Opposition presidential candidate. Before the CPI(M) general secretary met Mrs Gandhi, the Left parties, including the CPI(M) and CPI, had met among themselves and decided to go along with a joint Opposition presidential candidate.

“The Congress president decided to take a lead in the matter after requests from both Mr Kumar and Mr Yechury,” sources said, adding the meeting was likely to be held next month. The presidential polls are due to be held in July when President Pranab Mukherjee completes his term.

Sources said while the Left was keen to field Mr Mukherjee again, other options were also being looked at such as senior JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Yadav and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Interestingly, the Congress president had a telephonic chat with Mr Pawar on Friday morning. The NCP chief is regarded as a potential candidate as apart from stature, the Maratha strongman might also be instrumental in roping in the Shiv Sena, which is miffed with the BJP.

Sources in the Opposition parties, however, say that no names have been zeroed in as of now as it is not yet clear how many parties will come on board. “The names are being floated by the BJP to create a rift in any potential alliance,” a senior JD(U) leader claimed.

While both the Samajwadi Party and the BSP are said to be on board, no formal talks have yet begun with them.

Sources in the Congress told this newspaper that efforts were also being made to rope in the Biju Janata Dal through parties like the Trinamul Congress and JD(U). While Mr Nitish Kumar had met BJD supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met Mr Patnaik on Thursday.

The presidential election is held under the system of proportional representation through the single transferable vote, which means that the strong show by the BJP in the Assembly polls, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where MLAs’ votes have a total value of 83,824, gives it the political leeway needed to pick its own nominee.

Tags: sonia gandhi, sitaram yechury, nitish kumar, pranab mukherjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US firefighter catches baby dropped from burning building

2

Salman Khan says that Hollywood is too far him

3

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child

4

Aditya Chopra rejects Sara Ali Khan for Thugs of Hindostan?

5

Leaked Nokia 9 sketches visualised into reality on YouTube

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham