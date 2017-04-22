The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh tells all states to ensure J&K youth safety

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 1:41 am IST

There were reports that Kashmiris studying in UP and Rajasthan were receiving threats.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking serious note of Kashmiri youth being targeted outside Jammu and Kashmir, Union home minister Rajnath Singh directed home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to issue an advisory to all states and Union Territories to ensure their safety. The advisory, home ministry sources said, was issued on Friday evening.

Reaching out to Kashmiri youth, the home minister also expressed his concern on Twitter over incidents of them being harassed at institutions in other parts of the country. “Kashmiri youth also contribute in progress of India. Action should be taken by the states against those who target them. I appeal to everyone to ensure safety of Kashmiri students living in other parts of the country. Kashmiris are a part of our family,” Mr Singh tweeted.

Earlier, talking to the media on the sidelines of an event, the Union home minister said that some incidents of “misbehaviour” against Kashmiri youth in some parts of the country had come to his notice and that he would appeal to all chief ministers to ensure safety of students living in their respective states. “I appeal to everyone to consider the Kashmiri youths as their own brethren and treat them well as contribution of people of Kashmir in nation building is immense,” he added. There were reports that Kashmiris studying in UP and Rajasthan were receiving threats. 

There was tension in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Wednesday when some locals clashed with a group of Kashmiri students of Mewar University on allegedly being called stone-pelters and criticised on a recent video of CRPF personnel being heckled in the Kashmir Valley. Similarly, some hoardings have also surfaced in Meerut asking Kashmiri students to leave Uttar Pradesh.

While condemning the incidents the Union home ministry said a thorough investigation should be carried out on such incidents and the strongest possible action should be initiated against those responsible for it.

Tags: rajnath singh, kashmiri youth, rajiv mehrishi, kashmir valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US firefighter catches baby dropped from burning building

2

Salman Khan says that Hollywood is too far him

3

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are expecting their first child

4

Aditya Chopra rejects Sara Ali Khan for Thugs of Hindostan?

5

Leaked Nokia 9 sketches visualised into reality on YouTube

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham