Rajnath Singh tells all states to ensure J&K youth safety

There were reports that Kashmiris studying in UP and Rajasthan were receiving threats.

New Delhi: Taking serious note of Kashmiri youth being targeted outside Jammu and Kashmir, Union home minister Rajnath Singh directed home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to issue an advisory to all states and Union Territories to ensure their safety. The advisory, home ministry sources said, was issued on Friday evening.

Reaching out to Kashmiri youth, the home minister also expressed his concern on Twitter over incidents of them being harassed at institutions in other parts of the country. “Kashmiri youth also contribute in progress of India. Action should be taken by the states against those who target them. I appeal to everyone to ensure safety of Kashmiri students living in other parts of the country. Kashmiris are a part of our family,” Mr Singh tweeted.

Earlier, talking to the media on the sidelines of an event, the Union home minister said that some incidents of “misbehaviour” against Kashmiri youth in some parts of the country had come to his notice and that he would appeal to all chief ministers to ensure safety of students living in their respective states. “I appeal to everyone to consider the Kashmiri youths as their own brethren and treat them well as contribution of people of Kashmir in nation building is immense,” he added. There were reports that Kashmiris studying in UP and Rajasthan were receiving threats.

There was tension in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Wednesday when some locals clashed with a group of Kashmiri students of Mewar University on allegedly being called stone-pelters and criticised on a recent video of CRPF personnel being heckled in the Kashmir Valley. Similarly, some hoardings have also surfaced in Meerut asking Kashmiri students to leave Uttar Pradesh.

While condemning the incidents the Union home ministry said a thorough investigation should be carried out on such incidents and the strongest possible action should be initiated against those responsible for it.