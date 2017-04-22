The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

MP: Family carries son on bamboo pole after refusal of hearse van

ANI
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 4:31 pm IST

This has happened because the Sidhi Municipal Corporation refused to provide them with a hearse van, saying drivers were not available.

Photo of the family members strapping the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Photo of the family members strapping the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Sidhi (MP): Incidents of administrative apathy continue to surface in Madhya Pradesh. The latest to be reported was from the state's Sidhi district where a family was forced to strap the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole and transport it to the mortuary.

This has happened because the Sidhi Municipal Corporation refused to provide them with a hearse van, saying drivers were not available.

The deceased has been identified as Munesh Kol and was reportedly drunk hours before his death.

Unfortunately, this has not happened for the first time in Sidhi district. Earlier also, a family had carry the body for five kilometers to their home from the hospital as the mortuary vehicle service reportedly denied to the poor in the area.

Tags: mortuary, vehicle service, administration, hearse van
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

2

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

3

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

4

Wow! Justin Bieber gifts the most expensive ticket to his ardent Indian fan

5

Google's Earth Day doodle touches your emotional string

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham