MP: Family carries son on bamboo pole after refusal of hearse van

Photo of the family members strapping the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Sidhi (MP): Incidents of administrative apathy continue to surface in Madhya Pradesh. The latest to be reported was from the state's Sidhi district where a family was forced to strap the body of their dead son to a bamboo pole and transport it to the mortuary.

This has happened because the Sidhi Municipal Corporation refused to provide them with a hearse van, saying drivers were not available.

The deceased has been identified as Munesh Kol and was reportedly drunk hours before his death.

Unfortunately, this has not happened for the first time in Sidhi district. Earlier also, a family had carry the body for five kilometers to their home from the hospital as the mortuary vehicle service reportedly denied to the poor in the area.