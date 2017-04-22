The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017

India, All India

4 'cow vigilante' arrested in J&K following attack on nomad Muslim family

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 3:40 pm IST

Five members of the family, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured in the attack which took place during the night of April 20.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday arrested four persons following a nomad family was attacked and the livestock it was moving with ‘looted’ by rowdies calling themselves ‘gau rakhshaks’ in the State’s Reasi district.

Five members of the family including a 9-year-old girl were injured in the attack which took place during the intervening night of April 20 and 21.

The police sources in winter capital Jammu said that the accused are members of a self-styled group of cow vigilante. The police action came amid widespread anger over incident and calls for taking the assailants to task by various political, social and religious organisations. The police said that the arrests were made after an FIR was lodged with the concerned police station.

The five members of the Muslim nomad family including a 9-year-old girl Sammi Jaan were injured in the attack which took place in Reasi’s Talwara area. The victims told the police that they were intercepted by a large group of ‘gau rakshaks’ and attacked with iron rods and lathies. The assailants then took their entire flock including cattle, sheep and goats.

The police officials said that the livestock was recovered during police raids and has since been restored to the Bakerwal or goatherds family. The injured who have suffered multiple fractures have been admitted to hospital and would be provided “best possible treatment” at government expense, said the officials.

The victim family said that the assailants did not spare even the elderly and small children. 

The police officials said that five of the accused have been identified and that while four were arrested on Saturday a manhunt is underway for the others.

The officials said that the family was attacked apparently because the livestock it was moving with included 16 cows.

“But that is routine with the nomadic herder families called Bakerwalls which move from place to place with the change in season,” said one of the officials. J&K’s DGP, Shesh Paul Vaid, has assured strict action against the accused.

Tags: cow trafficking, gau raksha, vigilantism
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

