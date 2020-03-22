Sunday, Mar 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

India, All India

Mangaluru churches to ring bells in gratitude to corona warriors

THE ASIAN AGE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published : Mar 22, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2020, 10:47 am IST

Mangaluru diocese bishop sends letter to parish priests to arrange to peal bells at 5 pm on Sunday

Representational Image. (File Image)
 Representational Image. (File Image)

Mangaluru: While the country will be clapping at around 5 pm on Sunday, the churches and chapels in Mangaluru will be ringing bells at the same time as gratitude to the coronavirus warriors.
 

Mangaluru diocese bishop Rev Peter Paul Saldanha, in a message to all the parish priests, requested to arrange the pealing of the bells in their respective churches and chapels at 5 pm on Sunday.

"In our Catholic tradition, church bells are rung to invite people to divine services and also to announce any good or sad news. While it is possible at the individual level to applaud by clapping hands, at an institutional level, we can express it by ringing the bells. I invite all the parish priests to arrange the pealing of the bells in their respective churches and chapels at 5 pm on Sunday,” he said. 

“This will be a humble expression of our gratitude and great appreciation of these brave men and women who render their noble and selfless service in these moments of crisis. Of course, we do also appreciate and commend the dedicated services of all the government staff," he further stated.  

Extending his supports to the PM's Janata Curfew, the bishop wrote, "The coronavirus crisis has brought a lot of sorrow, fear, and anxiety among the people of the whole world. Our prime minister, Mr Narendra Modi has given a call to observe Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. This implies that we stay indoors during that time."

"Keeping that in mind, I request that we cancel not only our public liturgical services, as it has been already instructed, but also all private services including the visits to the churches and Blessed Sacrament chapels," the Bishop stated in the letter to all the parish priests.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), janata curfew, pm narendra modi, mangaluru churches
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

Related Stories

Latest From India

Representational photo

India declares complete lockdown in covid19-hit regions

Trains stand parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday during the nationwide shutdown called by prime minister Narendra Modi. The Railways announced that its passenger services will be shut down until March 31. (AP)

India reports another coronavirus death, railways suspend passenger services

Image courtesy (Twitter)

Bihar records first coronavirus death

Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Fear of coronavirus makes people avoid currency notes

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham