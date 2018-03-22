The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

India, All India

PNB scam: CBI set to inform court about Choksi, Modi non-cooperation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 7:07 am IST

The CBI, sources said, may seek issuance of warrants against the accused by the court.

 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused in Rs. 11, 400 crore Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI is all set to inform the competent court about the non-cooperation of the accused, jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul

Choksi, in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the agency in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The CBI, sources said, may seek issuance of warrants against the accused by the court.

Sources said, “Despite repeated reminders by the central investigative agencies, including CBI, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have refused to join the probe. The CBI is now preparing to approach the court for issuing warrants against the duo”.

It may be recalled that Choksi recently refused to join a CBI probe in the multi-crore PNB scam and claimed that “untenable” allegations had resulted in sudden closure of his business and exposed him and his family to “threats” from former associates. In his latest letter to the CBI dated March 16,

Choksi also mentioned his medical condition, suspended passport and media trial.

Tags: nirav modi, mehul choksi, punjab national bank scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

