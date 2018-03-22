The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

India, All India

ISRO working on building igloo-like habitats on moon: Jitendra Singh

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 10:54 am IST

'Various options are being studied about the requirements and complexities of habitats,' the minister said.

An igloo is a shelter, a place for people to stay warm and dry made from blocks of snow placed on top of each other. (Youtube screengrab)
 An igloo is a shelter, a place for people to stay warm and dry made from blocks of snow placed on top of each other. (Youtube screengrab)

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is experimenting with potential structures for lunar habitation, the government on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office that looks after the Department of Space, said: "The ISRO, along with academic institutions, is doing experimentation on potential structures for lunar habitation.

The minister was responding to a question on whether the ISRO has started working on building igloo-like habitats on the lunar surface for potential future missions.

An igloo is a shelter, a place for people to stay warm and dry made from blocks of snow placed on top of each other.

"Various options are being studied about the requirements and complexities of habitats. The study is more towards futuristic developments," Singh said.

ISRO had first launched its Moon mission Chandrayaan-1 in 2008.

In its second mission - the Chandrayaan-2 - a rover will be made to land on the moon's yet-unexplored south pole. The rover will send high-quality pictures that will help in better understanding the moon.

Tags: isro, jitendra singh, lunar habitation structures, chandrayaan-1
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Team shoots at breakneck speed, 2nd schedule wrapped

2

Meghan, Kate emojis to be released before royal wedding

3

New Hololens app to make 3D AR girlfriends

4

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

5

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham