HRD ministry seeks report from Delhi school over suicide of class 9 girl

Parents of the 15-year-old girl demanded a CBI enquiry into the matter and arrest of the teachers and the principal.

Parents of the class 9 girl, accompanied by other parents, staged a protest outside the school in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry has sought a report from Ahlcon Public School regarding the alleged suicide by a class 9 student whose parents are claiming that she was "sexually harassed" by two teachers.

Parents of the 15-year-old, accompanied by other parents staged a protest outside the school in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area. They demanded a CBI enquiry into the matter and arrest of the teachers and the principal.

The protesting parents also blocked the Mayur Vihar main road affecting the traffic flow.

"We have asked for details," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said when asked about the incident on sidelines of an event.

A Class 9 student of the school allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her Noida residence on Tuesday.

Her family alleged that she was harassed by her two teachers including a woman and deliberately awarded poor marks.

The school, however, is denying the allegations.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday ordered the Directorate of Education (DoE) to probe the issue. The Noida Police has registered a case against the principal and two teachers of the school.

The girl failed her exams and her family claimed that the teachers deliberately awarded poor marks, police officials said.

She was found hanging at her home by her family members on Wednesday. They rushed her to the Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead. No suicide note was found.

"It's an unfortunate incident. School has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies. Such a thing (harassment) has never happened in our school," school principal Dharmedra Goyal said.