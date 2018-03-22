The Asian Age | News

Govt removes cap from soldier’s children education, to fully fund expenses

The scheme to provide financial aid to children of martyrs was announced in Dec 1971, days after the Indian victory in the war with Pak.

This cap on the scholarship was imposed last year, after the Seventh Pay Commission report and impacted nearly 3,400 children of army personnel. (Photo: Representational | File)
New Delhi: The Government has decided to remove the cap of Rs 10,000 per month as education reimbursement for the children of soldiers killed in action, those missing or disabled in the line of duty.

This move comes after repeated protests from different sections of the armed forces and the government seeking removal of Rs 10,000 limit.

The Union Finance Ministry has sent a notice lifting the Rs 10,000 limit, an NDTV report said.

Earlier, children of soldiers killed in action, those missing or disabled were given a full reimbursement of tuition fees, hostel charges, cost of books, cost of uniforms and clothing. This has now been capped to Rs 10,000 per month, in an order that was issued by the government on July 1.

This cap on the scholarship was imposed last year, after the Seventh Pay Commission report and impacted nearly 3,400 children of army personnel.

In December, last year, Naval Chief Admiral Sunil and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar had appealed to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reverse a government order that is attempting to limit educational reimbursement to children of martyred or disabled soldiers.

Admiral Lanba, who is also Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, wrote: "this small gesture would assure the families of our brave women and men that the nation cares for them and their sacrifices are truly appreciated by the government."

The scheme to provide financial aid to children of martyrs was announced in December 1971, days after the Indian victory in the war with Pakistan.

