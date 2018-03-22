The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

India, All India

Ailing Lalu Yadav likely to be shifted to AIIMS

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 2:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 6:10 am IST

Besides fistula, doctors have also found problems related to kidney as he has been suffering from diabetes for a long time.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, is likely to be shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi for further treatment.

Doctors said that an eight-member medical board took stock of his health complications for the second time on Wednesday and sent a recommendation for shifting Yadav to the superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, where he has been languishing after he was convicted in cases related to fodder scam.

According to a RIMS insider, “He is being treated for multiple diseases and the medical board has decided to refer his case to the higher health centres for further treatment.”

Talking to reporters about his overall health conditions. Dr R.K. Shrivastava of RIMS said, “Surgical treatment for Lalu Yadav is not required at the moment and a team of doctors looking at his case has advised antibiotics for him.”

Besides fistula, doctors have also found problems related to kidney as he has been suffering from diabetes for a long time.  Lalu has also had a history of cardiac ailments. Three major heart surgeries were performed on him in 2014.

Tags: fodder scam, lalu yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Hololens app to make 3D AR girlfriends

2

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

3

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

4

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

5

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham