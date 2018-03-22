Ailing Lalu Yadav likely to be shifted to AIIMS

Besides fistula, doctors have also found problems related to kidney as he has been suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Yadav, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, is likely to be shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi for further treatment.

Doctors said that an eight-member medical board took stock of his health complications for the second time on Wednesday and sent a recommendation for shifting Yadav to the superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, where he has been languishing after he was convicted in cases related to fodder scam.

According to a RIMS insider, “He is being treated for multiple diseases and the medical board has decided to refer his case to the higher health centres for further treatment.”

Talking to reporters about his overall health conditions. Dr R.K. Shrivastava of RIMS said, “Surgical treatment for Lalu Yadav is not required at the moment and a team of doctors looking at his case has advised antibiotics for him.”

Besides fistula, doctors have also found problems related to kidney as he has been suffering from diabetes for a long time. Lalu has also had a history of cardiac ailments. Three major heart surgeries were performed on him in 2014.