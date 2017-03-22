The Asian Age | News

Will Advani, Uma Bharti face trial in Babri case? SC to decide today

Published : Mar 22, 2017, 10:00 am IST
CBI had chargesheeted Advani and 20 others under the IPC in the Babri Masjid demolition case

 In this file photo, people demolish a structure that was part of the Babri Masjid. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to examine today whether to revive the conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The apex court will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s plea against Allahabad High Court's order dropping criminal conspiracy charges against the BJP leaders in the case.

There are two sets of cases - one against BJP veteran Advani and others who were on the dais at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 when the Babri mosque was demolished.

The other case was against lakhs of 'karsevaks' (volunteers) who were in and around the disputed structure.

The CBI had chargesheeted Advani and 20 others under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc. circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It had subsequently invoked charges under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC which was quashed by the special court whose decision was upheld by the high court.

