The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

India, All India

RSS attacks Bengal CM for ‘backing’ jihadi groups

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 6:35 am IST

The RSS called upon “the countrymen to create awareness against the jihadi violence and the communal politics of the state government.”

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. (Photo: PTI)
 RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government of encouraging “jihadi” groups and anti-national elements due to Muslim vote bank politics, the RSS on Tuesday expressed concern over the “declining” Hindu population in the state.

In a resolution on the concluding day of three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Coimbatore, the RSS said Hindus are being attacked by fundamentalists, extremists are “being  encouraged by  giving ministerial berths and other prominent political and government positions” while the state government is “creating obstacles in celebrating religious activities of the Hindu society.”

The RSS called upon “the countrymen to create awareness against the jihadi violence and the communal politics of the state government.”

“This (decline in Hindu population in West Bengal) is a matter of serious concern to the unity and integrity of the country,” RSS joint general-secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.  

Mr Hosabale said after partition, the Hindus from East Pakistan were forced to seek refuge in West Bengal and it was not surprising that due to such large influx, the Hindu population in the state, which constituted 78.45 per cent in 1951 had declined to 70.54 per cent as per the 2011 census.

According to 2011 census data, Hindus constituted 70.54 per cent of the population compared to 72.47 per cent in 2001. Muslim population rose to 27.01 per cent from 25.25 per cent during the period under comparison.

Urging the Centre to ensure firm action against jihadi elements within the state in the interest of national security, the RSS also listed out several incidents of bomb blasts, arson, violence and “molestation of women” reported in West Bengal in the past few years.

Tags: mamata banerjee, rss, akhil bharatiya pratinidhi sabha (abps), dattatreya hosabale

MOST POPULAR

1

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

2

New Facebook bot for visitors to Anne Frank museum

3

Oldest Japanese porn star retires from the industry

4

Scene in Chinese TV drama censored for showing President Jinping as 'traitor'

5

Myanmar mother sues son for calling her a 'prostitute'

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham