RSS attacks Bengal CM for ‘backing’ jihadi groups

The RSS called upon “the countrymen to create awareness against the jihadi violence and the communal politics of the state government.”

New Delhi: Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government of encouraging “jihadi” groups and anti-national elements due to Muslim vote bank politics, the RSS on Tuesday expressed concern over the “declining” Hindu population in the state.

In a resolution on the concluding day of three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Coimbatore, the RSS said Hindus are being attacked by fundamentalists, extremists are “being encouraged by giving ministerial berths and other prominent political and government positions” while the state government is “creating obstacles in celebrating religious activities of the Hindu society.”

The RSS called upon “the countrymen to create awareness against the jihadi violence and the communal politics of the state government.”

“This (decline in Hindu population in West Bengal) is a matter of serious concern to the unity and integrity of the country,” RSS joint general-secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.

Mr Hosabale said after partition, the Hindus from East Pakistan were forced to seek refuge in West Bengal and it was not surprising that due to such large influx, the Hindu population in the state, which constituted 78.45 per cent in 1951 had declined to 70.54 per cent as per the 2011 census.

According to 2011 census data, Hindus constituted 70.54 per cent of the population compared to 72.47 per cent in 2001. Muslim population rose to 27.01 per cent from 25.25 per cent during the period under comparison.

Urging the Centre to ensure firm action against jihadi elements within the state in the interest of national security, the RSS also listed out several incidents of bomb blasts, arson, violence and “molestation of women” reported in West Bengal in the past few years.