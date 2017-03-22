The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

India, All India

Ready for out-of-court settlement in Ayodhya case: AIMPLB

ANI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 12:10 pm IST

Meanwhile, cleric Maulana Suhaib Qasmi while asserting that the issue can be solved through talks vouched for out of court settlement.

AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it is ready for an out-of-court settlement under the Supreme Court's directives in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said the Muslim law board is ready for an out of court settlement under the watchful eye of the apex court.

"The observation of Supreme Court is welcomed by Muslim Law board and the law board is ready for out of court settlement under the apex court in Ram Mandir case," he added.

Meanwhile, Muslim cleric Maulana Suhaib Qasmi while asserting that this issue can be solved through talks vouched for out of court settlement.

Qasmi said someone has to lose in the court and in such sensitive cases like the Ram Temple issue, the view of both sides should be taken into consideration before arriving at a conclusion.

"All issues of the world can be solved through talks. Arguments and hatred bring no good. We cannot solve any problem through hatred. When a matter is heard in the court someone has to lose. And I believe that such matter should be dealt with sensitivity by considering view of all sides. So, this issue of the Babri Masjid should be solved through talks," Qasmi told ANI.

The Supreme Court yesterday observed that the Ayodhya dispute must be settled amicably through "a cordial meeting" of all parties, and Chief Justice J.S. Khehar offered his personal mediation to help resolve the matter.

The apex court's remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy sought an early hearing of his plea seeking permission to build a Ram temple at the site of the demolished Babri mosque.

"These are issues of religion and sentiments. These are issues where all the parties can sit together and arrive at a consensual decision to end the dispute. All of you may sit together and hold a cordial meeting," said an apex court bench headed by Khehar.

Tags: aimplb, supreme court, ram temple, ayodhya case, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

2

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

3

Bill Gates tops the Forbes 'Richest Men' chart again

4

Doctor's remove large tumour from Rajasthan woman's chest

5

Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham