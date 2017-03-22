The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 12:57 AM IST

India, All India

Now, government wants to cap cash transactions at Rs 2 lakh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 12:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 12:50 am IST

It was the special investigation team on black money that had first recommended a cap of cash transactions.

Deepender Hooda (Cong) said the government should have brought a separate bill on transparency in electoral funding.
 Deepender Hooda (Cong) said the government should have brought a separate bill on transparency in electoral funding.

New Delhi: Introducing 40 amendments to the Finance Bill, the government on Tuesday moved a fresh proposal to cap cash transactions at Rs 2 lakh instead of Rs 3 lakh as provided in the Budget.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had proposed the cap to be Rs 3 lakh with effect from April 1 while presenting the Budget on February 1. It was the special investigation team on black money that had first recommended a cap of cash transactions.

A penalty of equal amount would be levied in case of violation of the provision, according to a tweet by Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia after the amendment was moved.

The amendments to the laws like Companies Act, Employees Provident Fund, Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Act, Trai Act and IT Act, have been aimed at making the functioning of tribunals more efficient by merging the smaller ones and reducing their numbers from 40 to 12.

The move led to protests by Opposition parties like TMC, BJD and RSP in the Lok Sabha that said the amendments to 40 Acts was being done in the form of “back-door entry”.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan overruled the objections by the Opposition parties, saying that the “incidental provisions” involved in the amendments constitute a “money bill” and therefore can be considered as part of the finance bill.

Defending the move to make amendments, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said: “You cannot have a bill which says government will spend Rs 100,000 crore without detailing how it would be spent. You cannot have a bill where you say there will be 5 per cent without specifying what will be the deduction, what will be the power of assessing officer, appeal provision... No tax can be imposed without reference to courts or tribunals... These are incidental provisions…”

As Jaitley moved the Finance Bill for discussion, N.K. Premanchandran (RSP) said the government is not following the rules. “It is being bulldozed... If you conduct the House like this, then there is no need for the Monsoon and Winter sessions... (Parliamentary) Standing committee can be curtailed. The supreme right of Parliament is being taken away.”

Saying that the government is bringing amendments to the Representation of People Act, RBI Act and Sebi Act, Premachandran added: “How can the issue of electoral bond come under Finance Bill? These amendments do not come under the purview of the Finance Bill.”

Deepender Hooda (Cong) said the government should have brought a separate bill on transparency in electoral funding.

With discussions remaining inconclusive, the Finance Bill is now expected to receive the parliamentary nod on Wednesday.

Tags: finance bill, arun jaitley, employees provident fund
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

2

New Facebook bot for visitors to Anne Frank museum

3

Oldest Japanese porn star retires from the industry

4

Scene in Chinese TV drama censored for showing President Jinping as 'traitor'

5

Myanmar mother sues son for calling her a 'prostitute'

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham