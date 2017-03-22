The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

India, All India

Narada sting: Despite SC refusal to stop CBI probe, Mamata happy

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 9:40 am IST

But Congress on Wednesday said Mamata Banerjee must ask her scam-tainted leaders to resign from their respective posts.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

New Delhi:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court ruling on the CBI probe into the Narada sting operation as a "positive" one.

"Positive. Welcome," the Trinamool Congress supremo told reporters when asked to comment on the apex court ruling.

Hailing the Supreme Court's decision of asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its probe into the Narada sting operation case, the Congress Party on Wednesday said Mamata Banerjee must ask her scam-tainted leaders to resign from their respective posts.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI that the decision of the apex court was well expected because already the Chief Justice of High Court had snubbed the plea made by the state government of West Bengal in Kolkata.

"Today, again the Supreme Court has not only snubbed but also lambasted the plea of the state government who are exhausting the resources of the state and public money only to save their tainted and corrupted leaders. So, I must appreciate the verdict of the Supreme Court of India. If a modicum of morality is left to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, she should ask all the scam-tainted leaders of her party to resign from their respective posts," he added.

Resonating similar sentiments, CPM leader Mohammed Salim told ANI that the West Bengal Government under Mamata is always trying to cover-up the truth, instead of punishing the culprits.

"Be it the case of bribery or be it a rape case, this Mamata Banerjee's people are involved. The government and administration are busy in protecting the culprits and implicating the whistle-blowers under false cases. This time the High Court has asked for CBI enquiry and Supreme Court has upheld. Now Mamata Banerjee only can rush to the Modi Government," he added.

In a setback for the Trinamool Congress, the apex court yesterday refused to stop the CBI probe into the Narada sting operation.

The three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Tirath Singh Khehar and comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the CBI investigation would go on against the accused persons in this case.
Kapil Sibal, one of the lawyers for accused persons, pleaded to the top court for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or any other independent investigation but it was rejected by the apex court.

The CBI earlier registered a preliminary inquiry into the case.

As per sources, the CBI also seized laptop and spy cam used by the Narada News in their sting operation.

The investigative agency also named West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee, MPs, police officers and ex-MLA in its preliminary inquiry.

Earlier on March 17, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into bribery allegations against top TMC parliamentarians and ministers.

Reacting to the court's order, Mamata said that she will appeal against the court order in a "higher judiciary".

Earlier in April 2016, the court had formed a three-member committee to probe the controversial tapes.

Narada News, led by its editor-in-chief Matthew Samuel, had earlier released three sets of videos of its sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting bribes from journalists posing as businessmen.

The ruling party had dismissed the tapes as 'doctored' and said the 'dirty tricks departments' of its political opponents were behind the 'smear' campaign.

The sting operation video was released by the portal on March 14, 2016 just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Tags: mamata banerjee, narada sting, cbi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Doctor's remove large tumour from Rajasthan woman's chest

2

Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

3

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

4

New Facebook bot for visitors to Anne Frank museum

5

Oldest Japanese porn star retires from the industry

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham