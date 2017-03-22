The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka HC squashes MHA order for NIA probe into RSS leader's killing

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 9:28 am IST

Justice John Michael Cunha set aside the MHA's order saying there was no substance in it.

RSS leader Rudresh, who was killed by a fanatical Islamic group/. (Photo: File)
 RSS leader Rudresh, who was killed by a fanatical Islamic group/. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court today quashed a Union Home Ministry's order to the NIA to take over the probe into the murder of RSS leader R Rudresh and directed the local police instead to investigate the case.

Justice John Michael Cunha set aside the MHA's order saying there was no substance in it.

"There is no substance and importance made out for the MHA to pass an order, directing the National Investigation Agency to probe into the Rudresh murder case, and hence the order stands rejected," he said.

The high court order came on a petition by Azim Shariff, the leader of a radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India and four others, challenging the Union Home Ministry's order to the NIA to probe the case.

The five have been arrested for their alleged roles in the murder case. Shariff was arrested on November 2, 2016.

The petitioners had also challenged the Bengaluru police decision to invoke the provisions of the country's anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the case.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Shyam Sundar submitted that the Union Home Ministry had not followed the procedures while passing the order.

Sundar also argued that if the probe is done by the NIA, it would amount to stigmatising the petitioners as terrorists.

"By allowing NIA to probe into the case, a situation will arise wherein the investigating authorities will be in search of terrorists inside of the real killers," he argued.

The killing of Rudresh last year had raised a political storm with the saffron parties staging huge protests in Karnataka.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy when BJP leader and former minister Shobha Karandlaje alleged the involvement of a state minister in the incident.

35-year-old RSS worker Rudresh was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne men here on October 16 while returning home with his friends after attending a Sangh event.

Four persons were arrested for their alleged roles in the incident on October 27 last year.

Tags: r rudresh, rss, popular front of india, azim shariff
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Doctor's remove large tumour from Rajasthan woman's chest

2

Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

3

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

4

New Facebook bot for visitors to Anne Frank museum

5

Oldest Japanese porn star retires from the industry

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham