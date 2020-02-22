Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

Modi not to accompany Donald to Taj Mahal

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2020, 11:27 am IST
The U.S. president has said he likes the Indian prime minister a lot

Modi with Donald Trump at the Howdy Modi event in Houston last year. (AP)
New Delhi: US president Donald Trump will be going to the Taj Mahal without the company of Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to India next week, official sources said.

Trump has previously said he likes Modi a lot, and much bonhomie was evident between them when the U.S. president attended the Howdy Modi festival arranged from the Indian prime minister in Houston last year.

For this state visit to India, Trump will touch down in Ahmedabad at around noon February 24, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top US officials.

After the return-gift Namaste Trump being arranged for Trump at Ahmedabad, the Trump family will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon to visit the Taj Mahal./

The optics done with, the serious business will then start in New Delhi.

When asked about reports that Modi may accompany Trump to Agra, official sources said there was no such plan.

They said the visit to the Taj Mahal has been kept to the US president and his family.

There won’t any official engagements there nor will senior dignitaries from the Indian side be present, the sources said.

Modi will be in Ahmedabad on Monday where a jamboree named Namaste Trump will be accorded to the US president.

Modi has told the American president that there will be 10 million people present on the road to the Motera stadium, according to trump himself.

