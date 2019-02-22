Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, All India

Uttar Pradesh anti terror unit arrests 2 JeM men from Deoband

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 2:08 pm IST

Cops say difficult to tell whether they came before or after Pulwama attack.

The anti-terror squad of Uttar Pradesh on Friday arrested two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed members, Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmed Maliq of Pulwama. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 The anti-terror squad of Uttar Pradesh on Friday arrested two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed members, Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmed Maliq of Pulwama. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: The anti-terror squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed members, Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmed Maliq of Pulwama.

Shahnawaz and Aqib were arrested from Deoband, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said. He added that Shahnawaz was a recruiter for the Pakistan-based terror group JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama attack that left more than 40 Indian jawans dead.

Singh also said it was difficult at the moment to say whether these men came to the state before or after the attack.

Asked whether the two men were involved in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Singh said, "It's difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on."

The two men arrested are Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Both were involved in recruiting members for the JeM, the DGP told reporters.

"UP ATS has arrested two suspected JeM terrorists from Saharanpur and recovered arms and incriminating material from them. This is a message to the enemies of the nation that terrorists will not be able to hide anymore," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya.

Tags: pulwama attack, crpf, terrorism, jem, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

Latest From India

Documents of the Indian Home Ministry state that almost half of India's total 41 banned terrorist groups are either based in Pakistan or their leadership are based in the neighboring country or the organizations are sponsored by Pakistan. (Photo: File)

Pak has 69 banned groups, aids half of India's proscribed groups: Documents

On Thursday, the Congress cited media reports to allege that Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 for 'self-propagation', and stayed put till the evening despite the attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the afternoon that day. (Photo: File)

Rahul slams Modi for continuing shoot, calls him ‘Prime Time Minister’

She also urged other people to come forward to support the brave soldiers of the country. (Photo: ANI)

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

Gadkari, who was flying to Nagpur from here, said that he has directed his department to prepare a report on how India can block other water resources from flowing into Pakistan. He did not elaborate. (Photo: File)

‘We don’t want a single drop of water to reach Pak’: Gadkari

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

2

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

3

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

4

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

5

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham