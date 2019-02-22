Uttar Pradesh anti terror unit arrests 2 JeM men from Deoband

Cops say difficult to tell whether they came before or after Pulwama attack.

Uttar Pradesh: The anti-terror squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed members, Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli of Kulgam and Aqib Ahmed Maliq of Pulwama.

Shahnawaz and Aqib were arrested from Deoband, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said. He added that Shahnawaz was a recruiter for the Pakistan-based terror group JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama attack that left more than 40 Indian jawans dead.

Singh also said it was difficult at the moment to say whether these men came to the state before or after the attack.

Asked whether the two men were involved in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Singh said, "It's difficult to tell whether they came here before the Pulwama attack or after that. The probe is on."

The two men arrested are Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli from Kulgam and Aquib Ahmad Malik from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Both were involved in recruiting members for the JeM, the DGP told reporters.

"UP ATS has arrested two suspected JeM terrorists from Saharanpur and recovered arms and incriminating material from them. This is a message to the enemies of the nation that terrorists will not be able to hide anymore," said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya.