The Supreme Court seeks response from states along with Centre to prevent alleged attacks on Kashmiris after the Pulwama terror attack.

The Supreme Court has asked the states to take prompt action in order to prevent attacks on Kashmiris. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the 11 states along with the Central government and seeks their response on a plea seeking its intervention to prevent alleged attacks on Kashmiri students in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The Supreme Court has instructed the states to take prompt action in order to prevent attacks on Kashmiris.