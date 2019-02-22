Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

Pak has 69 banned groups, aids half of India's proscribed groups: Documents

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 2:31 pm IST

On Thursday, Pak banned Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dam, amid global pressure following the Pulwama attack.

Documents of the Indian Home Ministry state that almost half of India's total 41 banned terrorist groups are either based in Pakistan or their leadership are based in the neighboring country or the organizations are sponsored by Pakistan. (Photo: File)
 Documents of the Indian Home Ministry state that almost half of India's total 41 banned terrorist groups are either based in Pakistan or their leadership are based in the neighboring country or the organizations are sponsored by Pakistan. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan is the epicenter of terrorism with a long list of outlawed organizations, including the latest to be banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and the country abets and aids almost half of the proscribed groups in India, according to official documents.

Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) has so far declared 69 terrorist organizations as banned.

However, it has turned a blind eye to major militant groups such as the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and the Al Badr operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the documents state.

On Thursday, Pakistan banned the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, amid intense global pressure to rein in the militant groups following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The JuD's network includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house, and ambulance service.

The two groups have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers, as per officials. According to the NCTA, a sizeable number of the organizations, declared as outlawed by Pakistan, are based in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Documents of the Indian Home Ministry state that almost half of India's total 41 banned terrorist groups are either based in Pakistan or their leadership are based in the neighboring country or the organizations are sponsored by Pakistan.

Such groups include the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-E-Taiba, Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen, Al Badr, Dukhtaran-E-Millat, Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force, and International Sikh Youth Federation.

The NCTA started declaring organizations as proscribed in 2001, by banning Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). The LeJ is based in Pakistan with limited operations in Afghanistan. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (Afghanistan), Balochistan Republican Army, Balochistan Liberation Front, Lashkar-e-Balochistan, Balochistan Liberation United Front, Tanzeem Naujawana-e-Ahle Sunnat, Gilgit, Anjuman-e- Imamia Gilgit Baltistan and Muslim Students Organization (MSO) Gilgit are among the banned organizations, as per NCTA documents.

The few others are the Abdullah Azam Brigade (Lebanon, Syria and Arabian Peninsula), East Turkmenistan Islamic Movement (Turkey, Afghanistan), Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan) and Islamic Jihad Union (Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Germany).

Two groups -- the Ghulaman-e-Sahaba and the Maymar Trust -- have been under the scanner of the Pakistan government while another, Al-Akhtar Trust, has been declared a proscribed organization under a UN Security Council resolution.

The Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organization for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which also is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.

It was declared as a foreign terrorist organization by the US in June 2014.

Even through JeM, responsible for the Pulwama terror attack, and LeT, responsible for the 26/11 attack, were banned by Pakistan, founders of both the terrorist groups -- Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed respectively -- are roaming freely in Pakistan.

Tags: terrorist, hizb-ul-mujahideen, hafiz saeed, jamat-ud-dawa, pulwama terror attack, crpf, pakistan, jem
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Asked whether this was Congress party's official stand, Harish Rawat said:

Will build Ram temple if Congress comes to power, says Harish Rawat

Delhi court on Friday extended till February 25 the interim bail granted to the accused Rajiv Saxena. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court extends interim bail to Rajiv Saxena in AugustaWestland case

The UN Security Council comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members on Thursday condemned in the 'strongest terms' the 'heinous and cowardly' terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. (Photo: Twitter)

China's opposition led to delay in UNSC's condemnation of Pulwama attack

In a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, Singh and his wife were chargesheeted along with others. (Photo: File)

DA case: ED files supplementary charge sheet against Virbhadra Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

2

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

3

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

4

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

5

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham