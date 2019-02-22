Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

More staff for Railway protection force in Kashmir after Pulwama attack

Published : Feb 22, 2019
The chairman railway board had a detailed security briefing with all zonal and divisional Railway Protection Force officers.

A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)
 A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has increased the number of its personnel in Kashmir following the terror attack in Pulwama to ensure the safety of train passengers and to protect railway property, a senior official of the force said.

A total of 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir when a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"We had a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday where the decision was taken to increase the presence of RPF in the region," said RPF DG Arun Kumar.

"The chairman railway board also had a detailed security briefing with all zonal and divisional RPF officers on the security of railways. It was decided that a company of RPF will be sent to Kashmir for additional security," he said.

While four companies of the RPF are stationed in Kashmir, one more, with 125 personnel, will be airlifted from Jammu to the area, he added.

The RPF has also upgraded its all India security helpline number 182 to provide a single point access to rail users in distress.

