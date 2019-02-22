Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 09:07 AM IST

India, All India

Congress sets up task force on security, slams Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 6:29 am IST

Surjewala also accused BJP president Amit Shah of “politicisation of terrorism” in his speech in Assam on Sunday.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo: ANI)
 Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Ratcheting up the debate on Pulwama, Congress on Thursday announced setting up of a task force on national security, led by Lt Gen D.S. Hooda (Retd) of surgical strike fame, even as it attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing with shooting a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14, despite the Pulwama attack taking place in the afternoon that day.

Lt Gen Hooda (Retd) had commanded over the “surgical strikes” against militants in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir post Uri. He has since said that the constant hype of “surgical strikes” was unwarranted and had cautioned against its politicisation.

Congress sources said that at a meeting with top party leaders this morning, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asked workers to visit as many household who have lost lives in the Pulwama massacre as they could.

Launching a parallel attack on the Prime Minister, for his “propaganda and publicity”, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “In his hunger for power, the prime minister has forgotten “raj dharma”.

Mr Surjewala gave a timeline of events claiming the terror attack happened at 3.10 pm on February 14 with the Congress reacting to it at 5.15 pm, but the Prime Minister continued to shoot a film for Discovery Channel for “self propagation in the Corbett National Park in Ramnagar”.

“The Prime Minister continues to have tea, samosas at seven o’clock at government expense in a PWD guesthouse when every single Indian household didn’t have food,” he alleged.

Mr Surjewala also accused BJP president Amit Shah of “politicisation of terrorism” in his speech in Assam on Sunday.

At a public rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Mr Shah had said the sacrifices of the 40 CRPF personnel will not go in vain as there is a BJP government at the Centre now and it, unlike the previous Congress dispensation, will not “compromise” on any security issue.

“Can such a conduct be expected from the prime minister of a country. The prime minister should have been chairing the cabinet committee on security immediately and should have taken action, instead of shooting films,” he said. The Congress spokesperson also slammed Mr Modi for receiving Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport and asked whether according a grand welcome to “those who praised” Pakistan’s “anti-terror efforts” was his way of remembering the Pulwama attack victims.

Hitting back, the BJP said that after maintaining a  “facade” of standing with the government and the armed forces, the Congress has shown its “true colours” and the contents of the opposition party’s spokesperson and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “bears a striking resemblance.”

Accusing the Congress of seeking to weaken the morale of the armed forces at a time when the whole world is “firmly standing” with India, Union law minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said despite the “canards” spread by the opposition, the “nation has faith in Mr Modi’s ability to secure the country and well his leadership.”

Targetting the Congress for its “shameful” attack on the Prime Minister, Mr Prasad said that on the day Pulwama attack took place, Mr Modi was in Uttarakhand on a scheduled official programme related to tiger conservation.

“Was the Congress aware of the Pulwama attack? We were not aware,” said Mr Prasad

Tags: narendra modi, pulwama terror attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Rs 2,000 aid to farmers during PM show

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Oppn to meet to discuss CMP draft, pre-poll tieup

The petitioner had requested a CBI probe against the senior officials for not monitoring periodic government reports, especially by the Child Working Committee, on the functioning of Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Shelter home case: CBI may probe role of 2 other staff

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

BJP in fix over OBC sub-quota issue

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

2

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

3

Australian vehicles to soon have emoji licence plates

4

China gets an app for Xi Jinping’s ‘inspirational quotes’

5

Get TDS till Rs 1 lakh under section 80D, but conditions apply

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham