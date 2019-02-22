Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

India, All India

CBI to probe ‘job scam’ in Mayawati tenure

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 6:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 6:25 am IST

Some of the candidates favoured in the examination did not fulfil even the basic minimum eligibility, officials citing the complaint claimed.

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: File)
 BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday registered a preliminary inquiry against unidentified officials of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries during Mayawati’s rule in 2010.

Sources said the preliminary inquiry is based on a complaint from the BJP-ruled government in the state that was routed to it through the Central government in January.

The complaint alleges that certain unidentified people, including officials of the UPPSC, committed irregularities and misconduct in the examination for about 250 posts of additional private secretaries in 2010. It is also alleged that they extended undue favours to undeserving candidates, it said.

Some of the candidates favoured in the examination did not fulfil even the basic minimum eligibility, officials citing the complaint claimed.

The complaint has alleged that some selected candidates were “close relatives” of public servants then serving the Uttar Pradesh government headed by chief minister Mayawati between 2007-12, they said. Officials of the UPPSC, in connivance with the examiners, altered marks of the candidates to enable their selection, they said.

The officials said that the definition of public servants includes elected representatives who have taken oath of office. But they did say whether the “close relatives” were of elected representatives in the government or not.

The CBI’s move became public on a day when the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party sealed their seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls to put up a formidable Opposition against the ruling BJP.

Tags: mayawati, uppsc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Rs 2,000 aid to farmers during PM show

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Oppn to meet to discuss CMP draft, pre-poll tieup

The petitioner had requested a CBI probe against the senior officials for not monitoring periodic government reports, especially by the Child Working Committee, on the functioning of Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Shelter home case: CBI may probe role of 2 other staff

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

BJP in fix over OBC sub-quota issue

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

2

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

3

Australian vehicles to soon have emoji licence plates

4

China gets an app for Xi Jinping’s ‘inspirational quotes’

5

Get TDS till Rs 1 lakh under section 80D, but conditions apply

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham