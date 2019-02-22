22 tea workers die after drinking spurious liquor in Assam

At least 11 others are struggling for life, those affected are believed to have consumed methyl alcohol mixed liquor.

Guwahati: In a tragic incident at least 22 tea plantation workers, including four women, died from drinking country made toxic illicit liquor in Upper Assam’s Golaghat district.

The deceased have been identified as tea garden workers employed at the Salmara tea estate.

Informing that at least 11 others are struggling for life in various hospitals, officials familiar with the incident said that those affected are believed to have consumed methyl alcohol mixed liquor.

While a preliminary investigation indicates that the deaths were triggered by consumption of hooch, post-mortems of the deceased are yet to be conducted.

Pointing out that nearly 100 people drank the liquor and people are still falling ill and being brought into the hospital, police said that workers had started falling sick since Thursday night.

The deputy commissioner of the district Dhiren Hazarika told reporters,“We are not sure if the country liquor was contaminated, but the container in which it was brought appeared to be that of a toxic chemical whose residue could have been mixed with the liquor.”

Two women died on Thursday night. Those found dead on Friday were-- Draupadi Urang, Bel Bhumij, Agni Gowala, Bondhin Bauri, Santi Pujor, Binti Bhokta, Dulal Urang, Suklal Pujor, Atuwa Pujor, Shanti Pujor, Binati Bhakta, Lolita Pujor, Mina Pujor, Sunita Pujor, Dhatuwar Tanti, Sanju Orang, Bhakru Pujor, Pinki Bauri, Prabin Pujor, Mon Ghatowar, Septi Karmakar, Soneswar Gogoi, Ananda Borah and Suren Gogoi.

The seller of the spurious liquor Sanju Orang was detained by the police but shifted to the hospital, after which he died. Among those killed also include the mother of seller Sanju Orang. The district administration has set up three medical camps in the tea estate to provide first aid to those affected, police said adding that they have raided nearby areas in a crackdown on illicit breweries.

The ongoing budget session of the Assam legislative assembly was rocked by the tragedy on Friday morning. The opposition Congress blamed the state excise department for its failure to check consumption of spurious country-made liquor in tea garden areas.

The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from drinking illegally produced alcohol, known locally as hooch or country liquor.