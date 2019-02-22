Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

India, All India

22 tea workers die after drinking spurious liquor in Assam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ KUMAR
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 5:08 pm IST

At least 11 others are struggling for life, those affected are believed to have consumed methyl alcohol mixed liquor.

While preliminary investigation indicates that the deaths were triggered by consumption of hooch, post-mortems of the deceased are yet to be conducted. (Representational Image)
 While preliminary investigation indicates that the deaths were triggered by consumption of hooch, post-mortems of the deceased are yet to be conducted. (Representational Image)

Guwahati: In a tragic incident at least 22 tea plantation workers, including four women, died from drinking country made toxic illicit liquor in Upper Assam’s Golaghat district.

The deceased have been identified as tea garden workers employed at the Salmara tea estate.

Informing that at least 11 others are struggling for life in various hospitals, officials familiar with the incident said that those affected are believed to have consumed methyl alcohol mixed liquor.

While a preliminary investigation indicates that the deaths were triggered by consumption of hooch, post-mortems of the deceased are yet to be conducted.

Pointing out that nearly 100 people drank the liquor and people are still falling ill and being brought into the hospital, police said that workers had started falling sick since Thursday night.

The deputy commissioner of the district Dhiren Hazarika told reporters,“We are not sure if the country liquor was contaminated, but the container in which it was brought appeared to be that of a toxic chemical whose residue could have been mixed with the liquor.” 

Two women died on Thursday night. Those found dead on Friday were-- Draupadi Urang, Bel Bhumij, Agni Gowala, Bondhin Bauri, Santi Pujor, Binti Bhokta, Dulal Urang, Suklal Pujor, Atuwa Pujor, Shanti Pujor, Binati Bhakta, Lolita Pujor, Mina Pujor, Sunita Pujor, Dhatuwar Tanti, Sanju Orang, Bhakru Pujor, Pinki Bauri, Prabin Pujor, Mon Ghatowar, Septi Karmakar, Soneswar Gogoi, Ananda Borah and Suren Gogoi.

The seller of the spurious liquor Sanju Orang was detained by the police but shifted to the hospital, after which he died. Among those killed also include the mother of seller Sanju Orang. The district administration has set up three medical camps in the tea estate to provide first aid to those affected, police said adding that they have raided nearby areas in a crackdown on illicit breweries.

The ongoing budget session of the Assam legislative assembly was rocked by the tragedy on Friday morning. The opposition Congress blamed the state excise department for its failure to check consumption of spurious country-made liquor in tea garden areas.

The deaths come less than two weeks after more than 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from drinking illegally produced alcohol, known locally as hooch or country liquor.

Tags: hooch tragedy, assam tea workers
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Swamy had moved his application in a pending petition of the Federation of Indian Airlines challenging the flying license granted to AirAsia. (Photo: File)

Subramanian Swamy files 2 applications in AirAsia case

A huge number of iPhones, smartwatches, USB chips, storage devices, camera lens and cigarettes worth Rs 1.1 crore were also seized. (Photo: Representational)

Gold worth Rs 6.24 crore seized on tip-off at Chennai airport; 6 held

Railways will run a special train for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. (Photo: File)

Railways to run special for visiting Statue of Unity train from March 4

Those who were involved in the 2G scam, AgustaWestland helicopter scam, and Coal scam can’t work for development of people, said BJP president Amit Shah at the rally in Ramanathapuram. (Photo: ANI).

Congress-DMK synonymous with corruption, NDA for development: Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Lookalikes of Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump commit to 'peace' ahead of Hanoi summit

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

3

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

4

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

5

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham