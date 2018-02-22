The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Trudeau, his family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Trudeau was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire, and two of his three children, who were also clad in traditional Punjabi outfits.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members during their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family members during their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Chandigarh: The visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday generated a lot of interest among the people as well as political parties of the state. Even as right wing party Dal Khalsa has blamed the Modi government of cold shouldering Justin Trudeau, the state government in Punjab has given red carpet welcome to the Canadian Prime Minister. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh even held a meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister.

Clad in an off-white “kurta-pyjama” and with a saffron-coloured cloth covering his head, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered prayers at the Golden Temple, where he was presented with a “siropa”robe of honour.

Mr Trudeau was accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire, and two of his three children, who were also clad in traditional Punjabi outfits.

The Prime Minister and his family also tried rolling out rotis at the Guru Ram Das Jee Langar hall, where devotees do voluntary kitchen work for feeding visitors.

Mr Trudeau, was also accompanied by Canadian federal ministers Harjit Singh Sajjan and Amarjit Bains, had asked local authorities to let him and his family enjoy the spirituality of the Golden Temple during their visit.

He was received at the Golden Temple by SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, along with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

