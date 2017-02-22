The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017

India, All India

Extra 13 month jail term for Sasikala if Rs 10 crore not paid

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 6:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 6:33 am IST

AIADMK leader not getting special treatment in jail: Cops

AIADMK leader Sasikala
 AIADMK leader Sasikala

Bengaluru: AIADMK leader Sasikala, serving a jail term after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, will have to serve 13 more months in prison if she fails to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore imposed by the Supreme Court.

“Sasikala Natarajan will have to pay Rs 10 crore, and if she fails to pay the punitive amount imposed by the Supreme Court, she will have to serve 13 more months in the jail,” prisons superintendent Krishna Kumar said in a statement.

The AIADMK general secretary is currently serving her sentence at the Parapanna Agrahara prison here.

The Supreme Court had on February 14 restored Ms Sasikala’s conviction in the disproportionate assets case, awarding a four-year jail term to her and her relatives, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

Ms Sasikala will be in jail for three years and about 11 months, out of the four years sentence awarded by the trial court. She had earlier spent 21 days in Parappana Agrahara jail after conviction by the trial court in September 2014.

“The convicts... are getting the same treatment in the jail as others,” Mr Kumar said.

