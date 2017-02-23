Efficient governance can lessen burden on judiciary: Modi

I have discarded 1200 of them by now, he said speaking of his commitment to abolish obsolete laws.

Modi was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Judicial reforms – Recent Global Trends’. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that efficient governance played a major role in lessening the burden on judiciary.

Modi was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Judicial reforms – Recent Global Trends’. He handed the first copy of the book to President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“I had promised I would end one law everyday. I have discarded 1200 of them by now,” he said, speaking of his commitment to abolish obsolete laws.

Speaking of judicial reforms, Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, who was also present at the event said, “While Justice is inspirational, judicial reforms are only aspirational. Our first objective was to fill up the most important positions.

"We have made recommendations for appointment of judges to SC and that has come through. We have also made recommendations for filling up eight vacancies of Chief Justices of various High Courts. We are sure that must be in advanced stage of finalisation.”

"I assure you we will try our best for early disposal of cases," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pranab Mukherjee said, "There’s a need to address problems-have adequate court rooms, infrastructure, to utilise modern facility and adequate number of judges.”