Clashes at Delhi's Ramjas College over invitation to JNU student Umar Khalid

ANI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 3:03 pm IST

Members of the college student union and the ABVP disrupted the event even before Khalid reached the campus.

Khalid was invited by the college's Literary Society to speak this afternoon on War in Adivasi Areas, a subject related to his doctorate studies. (Photo: Twitter)
 Khalid was invited by the college's Literary Society to speak this afternoon on War in Adivasi Areas, a subject related to his doctorate studies. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Police was deployed in Delhi's Ramjas College after clashed broke out between members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and All India Student's Association (AISA) over an invite to JNU student Umar Khalid.

On Tuesday, Ramjas College was forced to call off a seminar following heated protests against an invite to JNU students Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid, accused of shouting anti-India slogans last year.

Members of the college student union and the ABVP disrupted the event even before Khalid reached the campus.

Khalid was invited by the college's Literary Society to speak this afternoon on War in Adivasi Areas, a subject related to his doctorate studies.

But before he could reach the college, members of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) and ABVP staged a protest.

They met principal Rajendra Prasad and objected to Khalid's participation at the event, titled Cultures of Protest.

Principal Prasad said police had advised that the function be called off.

The English department and the Literary Society of the college had permission from the principal to hold the two-day conference.

Khalid, a former member of the ultra-radical Democratic Students Union (DSU), was arrested last year on charges of sedition for his role in organising a rally at JNU to commemorate the anniversary of the execution of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Anti-national slogans were allegedly shouted at the event.

Following his arrest, Rashid, then the vice president of the JNU union, emerged as the face of a stir, demanding the release of Khalid and fellow students jailed for the controversial event.

