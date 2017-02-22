The Asian Age | News

Can’t implement SYL canal project, Punjab informs Supreme Court

State says construction impossible due to political unrest.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Punjab informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it was impossible to implement the January 15, 2002, decree on the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal project.

In its reply to Haryana’s application for the implementation of the project, Punjab said the construction of the canal for transferring Ravi-Beas water to the western Yamuna canal for utilisation in the southern part of Haryana is impossible in the given circumstances of political unrest in Punjab.

Last week, the court had refused to adjourn the hearing till the new government is formed after the polls and listed the matter for Wednesday. Ahead of the hearing on Wednesday, Punjab said it could not be compelled to construct a canal in its territory and operate the same without any obstruction or hindrance in view of the public opposition. It said the only permissible method for execution of the decree by Haryana was to apply for compensation to the Union of India or to seek direction to the Union of India to provide an alternative supply of water to satisfy the fruits of the decree.

Punjab said one such alternative way to supply water was to construct reservoirs in Haryana across the river Yamuna and its tributary, or to transfer the surplus water of Sharda to Yamuna. The National Water Development Agency has identified Sharda Yamuna Link for transfer of 4.5 million acre feet (MAF) of Sarda water to Yamuna.

Expressing its difficulty, Punjab said the total availability of water in rivers Ravi and Beas has reduced from 17.17 MAF (assumed under the Agreement dated 31.12.1981) to 13.38 MAF as per the flow series of 1981-2013, as determined by the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

