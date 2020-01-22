Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 | Last Update : 10:04 AM IST

India, All India

Why did Rajini rake it up again?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2020, 6:41 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2020, 6:41 am IST

For the Tamil people know more about Thuglak, Murasoli and Periyar than him, which Rajini should be aware of.

Rajinikanth
 Rajinikanth

Chennai: What did actor Rajinikanth  gain by stepping out of his house to tell the media that he would not take back his words, uttered at the golden jubilee celebration of Thuglak magazine on January 14? His digging in his heels is only as intriguing as to why he said those (now controversial) words on Periyar and also the Murasoli newspaper in the first place, seven days earlier.

If one were to ask what else should he be expected to speak at a Thuglak event, the answer is: Yes, you may have a point. But Rajinikant need not have used that platform to denigrate what he might otherwise abhor, the DMK and Periyar, just to present a rosy picture of Thuglak to the people of Tamil Nadu. For the Tamil people know more about Thuglak, Murasoli and Periyar than him, which Rajini should be aware of.

Yet if he did that the only reason could be that he has been sucked into the whirl of the modern day political discourse, in which it is sought to be expounded that the state has to discard its history, present ideologies and leanings and start afresh with new faces. To put it more succinctly, the fashionable belief is that the state has gone to the dogs because of the Dravidian movement and it has to be redeemed from further decline by subscribing to alternative ideologies and political beliefs and picking new leaders. So, Rajinikanth, who has not hidden his political ambitions of late, feels that he can fill in the gap. But to clear the ground for him he may to do away with the lingering legacy of Periyar and the Dravidian movement.

But as someone who is not well versed in Tamil Nadu history and politics, he takes inputs from others and naturally slips up on some facts like the alleged nude pictures of Ram and Sita.

Yet one cannot blame him for the faux pas at all. In 1971 he was not in Tamil Nadu — his first film came out only in 1975 — and he might not have read Murasoli even once.

But he now knows that by clubbing Murasoli and Periyar together and indirectly urging the people to dump them alone can pave the way for his political ingress in Tamil Nadu.

Tags: thuglak magazine, rajinikanth

Latest From India

Union home minister Amit Shah during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Keep protesting, CAA to stay: Amit Shah

Sources said that now a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued and the bids submitted will be evaluated. (Representational Image)

Adani out of race from mega submarine project

Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.

Heroin worth Rs 100cr seized by police in north Kolkata

The gang was making roughly Rs 15 crores a month on ticket bookings using illegal softwares.

Rail ticket racket busted, terror links being probed

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

2

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

3

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

4

Apple iPhone shock price upgrade revealed

5

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham