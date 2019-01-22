Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:58 AM IST

India, All India

#MeToo accused MJ Akbar features on govt booklet; Centre explains

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 10:00 am IST

Sources say Akbar is not associated with Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, booklet was published months before he quit as minister.

In the booklet, Akbar also features in the inside pages as part of 'Team MEA' alongside External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, MoS General VK Singh and others. (Photo: Twitter | @MYaskhi)
 In the booklet, Akbar also features in the inside pages as part of 'Team MEA' alongside External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, MoS General VK Singh and others. (Photo: Twitter | @MYaskhi)

Varanasi: A booklet featuring M J Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, was distributed to delegates at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi, triggering a controversy with the Congress attacking the government over it.

However, sources in the ministry said Akbar is not at all associated with the event and that the booklet was published in May last year, months before he quit as minister. The booklet highlighted achievements of the MEA in the last four years and all the ministers in the MEA featured in it.

 

Akbar had resigned as junior External Affairs Minister in the wake of allegation of sexual misconduct during his tenure as a senior editor. The alleged incidents came to light during the #MeToo movement. Akbar had denied the allegations.

"The booklet was published months before Akbar quit as a minister. An unnecessary controversy is being created which is very unfortunate. The booklet only mentions achievements of the ministry," said a government official.

In the booklet, Akbar also features in the inside pages as part of "Team MEA" alongside External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, MoS General VK Singh and others. Its distribution at the External Affairs Ministry's top event – 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas – sparked sharp reactions from various quarters on social media.

 

 

A number of women journalists also took to social media to criticise Akbar finding a place in the booklet handed out to NRI delegates at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas here.

The theme of the event this year is, "Role of Indian diaspora in building a New India". Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas on January 22 in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, while President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the concluding function on January 23.

Tags: m j akbar, pravasi bharatiya diwas, #metoo
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

MOST POPULAR

1

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

2

Google fined $57 million for privacy breach

3

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

4

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

5

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham